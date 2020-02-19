OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.2 per cent (2.0)
- Prince Edward Island: 3.0 (2.3)
- Nova Scotia: 2.6 (2.2)
- New Brunswick: 2.5 (2.3)
- Quebec: 2.7 (2.7)
- Ontario: 2.1 (2.1)
- Manitoba: 2.5 (2.3)
- Saskatchewan: 2.3 (1.6)
- Alberta: 3.0 (2.3)
- British Columbia: 2.3 (2.1)
