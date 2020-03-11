Boeing sees 2020 as challenging as any year in recent past

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight, at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing is painting a sobering picture for its business in 2020. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, March 11 it has imposed a hiring freeze in response to the virus outbreak that is undercutting air travel. It said received 18 orders last month for new large planes but continues to lose orders for the grounded 737 Max. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)