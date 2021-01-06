UnitedHealth to pay nearly $8B for technology company Change

FILE - This July 12, 2019 file photo shows the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minneapolis. UnitedHealth Group will spend nearly $8 billion in cash to add a health care technology company to its growing Optum business. UnitedHealth said Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 that it will add Change Healthcare to its OptumInsight segment and boost its ability to provide data analytics and revenue cycle management support, among other offerings. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)