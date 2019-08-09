CannTrust's auditor no longer endorses 2018 financial statement amid controversy

CannTrust Holdings Inc. says its independent outside auditor has withdrawn its endorsement of the 2018 financial statements, the latest fallout from recent revelations about illicit grow rooms at the Ontario-based cannabis company. The root system from a cannabis cutting is photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin