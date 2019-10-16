OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.9 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.5 per cent (0.7)
— Prince Edward Island: 1.6 (0.9)
— Nova Scotia: 2.1 (1.6)
— New Brunswick: 1.8 (2.0)
— Quebec: 2.2 (2.2)
— Ontario: 1.7 (1.9)
— Manitoba: 2.2 (2.3)
— Saskatchewan: 1.7 (1.9)
— Alberta: 1.3 (1.3)
— British Columbia: 2.4 (2.0)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.