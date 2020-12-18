Restaurants try to make the best of their toughest holiday season yet

Karen Ward, co-owner of "The Grover" pub in Toronto's east end, is pictured on Monday, December 8, 2020. While Ward and her family cook takeout meals at the Grover pub, she often hears a knock on the windows or door of the east-end Toronto bar. There she finds regulars wanting to say hello or tell her how much they've missed the place since it temporarily closed for indoor dining in November, when COVID-19 protocols came into effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young