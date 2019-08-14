Ford extends transmission warranty for 560K Fiestas, Focuses

FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo Ford Focus vehicles are seen on a storage lot in Ypsilanti, Mich. Ford is extending the warranties on about 560,000 small cars to cover a litany of problems with a troubled six-speed automatic transmission. The latest move covers 2014 through 2016 model year Focuses built before Nov. 5, 2015, as well as 2014 and 2015 Fiestas built before Oct. 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)