Claims for jobless benefits drop by 4,000

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, Fla. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance fell last week for a second straight week, an indication that the coronavirus has not yet hit the labor market in a major way. The Labor Department said Thursday, March 12, 2020, that applications for unemployment benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, dropped by 4,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 211,000. Claims had fallen by 4,000 in the previous week as well. (AP Photo/John Raoux)