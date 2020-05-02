Customers skip the line as warehouse, sample sales shift online amid pandemic

Knix founder and chief executive officer Joanna Griffiths poses in this undated handout photo. Last year, more than 2,000 shoppers descended on a Toronto pop up to find deals at undergarment maker Knix's first warehouse sale. The company sold out of most items during the three-day sale and had to replenish supplies and more than double staffing. Knix planned a bigger event for April this year at space four times larger, but mid-March scrapped that plan in favour of a virtual one as the COVID-19 pandemic created insurmountable challenges for an in-person event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Knix