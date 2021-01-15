Walmart's e-commerce chief to leave after nearly 5 years

FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, Jet.com CEO Marc Lore speaks during an interview in Hoboken, N.J. Lore, Walmart’s e-commerce chief, is leaving the world’s largest retailer, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, nearly five years after he joined to super charge its online business amid stiffer competition from online leader Amazon. Under Lore’s stewardship, Walmart led the redesign of the company’s website, expanded its online assortment from 10 million to more than 80 million and transformed its delivery network to add two-day and same day delivery. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)