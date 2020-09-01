Auto sales recovery plateaus in August, with fewer sales than last summer

Vehicles are seen in a parking lot at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant in Oshawa, Ont., on June 20, 2018. New data says Canadians bought 8.9 per cent fewer automobiles this July compared to a year ago. DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says that 165,837 vehicles were sold in Canada in August, down from the 182,040 autos sold August 2019 and nearly flat from the 165,020 autos sold in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin