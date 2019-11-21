Bank of Canada governor Poloz says climate change poses risks to financial systems

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on October 30, 2019. Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says the institution is developing new models to try and understand the significant consequences climate change could have on financial stability. In a discussion about emerging risks in Toronto, Poloz was not asked about climate change by the moderator or the audience but took it upon himself to raise concerns about transition risks as action on climate change grows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld