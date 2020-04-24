Alberta unveils process for paying out $1 billion in oilfield cleanup grants

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. Oilfield services companies in Alberta will be able to apply through an online portal on May 1 for grants under the $1-billion oilfield rehabilitation program announced by the federal government last week. Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage says the grant money will be doled out by her department in $100-million increments with an initial focus on service companies that have been most significantly impacted by the unprecedented economic downturn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken