Consider what you need if you are thinking about taking on a side hustle

A Foodora courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Many young Canadians with spare time on their hands take to the internet to pick up side work and increase their cash flow. The existence of ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft, courier apps like Foodora and Skip The Dishes, dog-walking apps like Rover, and transcription apps like Rev has made this easier than ever to do. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette