TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,271.66, down 105.38 points).
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up $2.77, or 40.14 per cent, to $9.67 on 15.4 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down six cents, or 3.14 per cent, to $1.85 on 11.1 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $5.83 on 10.2 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 51 cents, or 2.21 per cent, to $22.60 on 8.1 million shares.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 61 cents, or 7.84 per cent, to $8.39 on 7 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 17 cents, or 2.89 per cent, to $6.05 on 6.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Up $5.69 or 5.9 per cent to $102.01. Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. soared Friday as the company reported strong second-quarter earnings that widely exceeded analysts' expectations. The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes says its rapid adoption of new tastes, including plant-based protein menu items and technologies is helping drive sales growth across its more than 26,000 restaurants globally. Total revenue for the quarter came in at US$1.4 billion, up from $1.343 billion last year, with Tim Hortons represented US$842 million of that revenue. Adjusted net income came in at $331 million, up from $313 million.
Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Up one cent to $9.80. A committee of independent directors of Hudson's Bay Co. said Friday that the price per share offered by a group of its largest shareholders is inadequate — although an independent valuation has yet to be completed. The special committee was set up to consider alternatives to the group's June 10 offer of $9.45 cash per common share for HBC, which owns the Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor and Saks OFF 5th retail brands. A statement from the committee said it has also received an unsolicited offer from Catalyst Capital Group Inc., which has offered $10.11 each for up to 14.8 million common shares or about eight per cent of the total.
Power Financial Corp. (TSX:PWF). Down 29 cents to $28.55. Power Financial says its net earnings decreased 33 per cent in the second quarter on lower revenues and a substantial charge resulting from the sale of its U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business. The Montreal-based company says it earned $443 million or 66 cents per share, down from $658 million or 92 cents per share a year earlier. The result included a $146-million charge, 92 per cent of which related to the June sale by Great-West Life and Annuity to Protective Life Insurance Company of the U.S. operations for $1.6 million.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TX:REI.UN). Down 13 cents to $26.04. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust reported its second-quarter profit rose from the same time a year ago, fuelled by higher gains on investment properties. The trust says it earned $253 million in net income or 83 cents per diluted unit, up from $111.4 million or 35 cents during the same period in 2018. Revenue during the quarter ended June 30 amounted to $272.4 million, down slightly from $274.5 million. Funds from operations, a key metric for the real estate trust, amounted to $144.7 million or 48 cents per diluted unit, compared to $145.3 million or a 46 cents a unit one year earlier.
Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Up four cents to $47.80. Telus Corp. had a $517-million net profit attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter, which included growth in wireless subscriptions that beat analyst estimates. The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says the year-over-year increase included favourable income-tax related items. Net profit was equal to 86 cents per share, up from $390 million, or 66 cents per share in last year's second quarter. Excluding tax and other items, adjusted net income was essentially flat at $416 million or 69 cents per share, which was below estimates. Revenue advanced 4.2 per cent to nearly $3.6 billion from $3.45 billion, in line with estimates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.