Banks, insurers land court approval to host virtual AGMs in 2021

The Canadian flag blows in the wind in the heart of the financial district in Toronto on June 27, 2018. Canada's most prominent banks and insurance companies have won the right to host their next annual general meetings online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In a joint statement from the top banks and insurers, they say they have obtained a court order that allows them to hold their 2021 annual meetings virtually. The orders allows the companies to conduct their meetings over webcasting, teleconference or other electronic means in lieu of meeting in-person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin