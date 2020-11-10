CAE reports Q2 loss due to restructuring charges, revenue down from year ago

Workers assemble the CAE Air1 ventilator at the CAE plant in Montreal, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. CAE Inc. reported a loss in its second-quarter as it was hit by one-time restructuring charges.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch

MONTREAL - CAE Inc. reported a loss in its fiscal second quarter as it was hit by one-time restructuring charges.

The simulator maker and training company says its loss attributable to equity holders was $5.2 million or two cents per share compared with a profit of $73.8 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $704.7 million for quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $896.8 million in its second quarter last year.

CAE says it saw $51.1 million in restructuring costs in the quarter compared with no restructuring charges a year ago.

The changes are expected to yield annual cost savings of approximately $50 million, starting in the company's 2022 financial year.

CAE says its net income before specific items for the quarter amounted to $34.2 million or 13 cents per share for the quarter, down from $74.7 million or 28 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

