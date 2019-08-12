Jim Pattison makes offer to take Canfor Corp. private at $16 per share

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown in this undated handout photo.Jim Pattison's Great Pacific Capital Corp. has made an offer to buy the rest of Canfor Corp. it does not already own for $16 per share. Shares in Canfor closed at $8.80 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canfor Corp.*MANDATORY CREDIT*

 JFJ/TB

VANCOUVER - Jim Pattison's Great Pacific Capital Corp. has made an offer to buy the rest of Canfor Corp. it does not already own for $16 per share.

Shares in Canfor closed at $8.80 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Great Pacific already owns about a 51 per cent stake in the lumber producer.

The offer values Canfor at about $2 billion.

Great Pacific says the proposed transaction will allow for the elimination of the significant costs related to maintaining a public company listing and allow for reinvestment of that money in the company's operations.

Canfor says it has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer and consider its strategic alternatives.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFP)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.