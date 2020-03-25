Woodfibre LNG construction delayed a year as virus slows component deliveries

The Woodfibre LNG project site is seen on the waters of Howe Sound near Squamish, B.C., on November 4, 2016. Construction on the Woodfibre LNG project southwest of Squamish, B.C., on the West Coast has been delayed for a year in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Project spokeswoman Rebecca Scott says substantial construction expected to start this summer won't take place until after the middle of next year due in part to the shutdown of a fabrication yard in Asia that was making components for the project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck