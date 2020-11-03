Market debut of Chinese e-finance giant Ant Group postponed

A view of the signage of Ant Group in the headquarters compound of the fintech giant in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Chinese regulators summoned Ant Group founder Jack Ma and two other senior executives to a meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, just days before the company's shares are due to begin trading following a blockbuster offering expected to be the world's largest.(Chinatopix Via AP)