Quebecor's interest in Cirque du Soleil seems logical, analyst says

A performer balances a lightbulb on his head during a preview of the Cirque Du Soleil production of "Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities" in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Quebecor's interest in Cirque du Soleil seems logical to at least one financial analyst if the conglomerate opts to trim the size of the entertainment business in order to revive its financial health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Rycroft