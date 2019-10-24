Precision Drilling reports $3.5M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago

Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $3.5 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $30.6 million in the same quarter last year as it cut expenses. The oilfield services company says the loss amounted to a penny per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson