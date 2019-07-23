BC Partners buys $5.2B majority stake in Montreal-based security firm GardaWorld

President and CEO of Garda World Stephan Cretier speaks at a news conference at the International Economic Forum of the Americas in Montreal, Wednesday, June 8, 2011. Private equity firm BC Partners is announcing a deal to buy a majority stake in Montreal-based global security company GardaWorld. The $5.2-billion transaction will see the London-based BC Partners take on a 51 per cent interest in the company, with GardaWorld chief executive Stephan Cretier and other management team members owning the rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes