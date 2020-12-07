Veteran executive Michael Sabia named next deputy minister of Finance

Chair of the Board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank Michael Sabia takes part in a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Veteran executive Michael Sabia has been named the next deputy minister of Finance and will take the job effective Dec. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 GAC

OTTAWA - The prime minister has announced that veteran executive Michael Sabia will be the next deputy minister of Finance.

He will take the job effective Dec. 14.

Sabia replaces Paul Rochon, who will become senior official at the Privy Council Office.

Sabia is currently director at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy and chair of the board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

He previously worked at the Department of Finance and the Privy Council Office before joining the private sector and brings a wealth of corporate experience to the job.

He is a former chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and a former chief executive of BCE Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

