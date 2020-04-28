Merck expects brunt of pandemic will strike this quarter

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck is posting a 29% jump in fourth-quarter profit and it's spinning off its women's health division and other operations that churn out $6.5 billion in annual revenues. The drugmaker on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 reported net income of $2.36 billion, up from $1.83 billion, a year earlier. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)