American Airlines posts $2.2 billion loss during pandemic

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, American Airlines planes stored at Pittsburgh International Airport sit idle on a closed taxiway in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines reported a staggering loss of $2.24 billion for the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sharp drop in air travel. The airline's revenue fell 19% while costs continued to rise even as the virus spread. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)