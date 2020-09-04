OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's August employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 10.2 per cent (10.9)
Employment rate: 58.0 per cent (57.3)
Participation rate: 64.6 per cent (64.3)
Number unemployed: 2,046,900 (2,183,600)
Number working: 18,091,700 (17,845,900)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 23.1 per cent (24.2)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 8.4 per cent (8.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.7 per cent (8.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020, and was generated automatically.