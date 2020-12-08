Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive for COVID-19

A woman looks out from the balcony of her cabin onboard the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Singapore. Royal Carribbean said in a statement that a guest on the Quantum of the Seas “tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team." The ship returned to port in accordance with government protocols. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim)