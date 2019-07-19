Unifor local says Ford to cut 185 jobs at Oakville, Ont. plant on slowing sales

Workers are reflected in a wing mirror as they listen to a speech as Ford Motor Company celebrates the global production start of the 2015 Ford Edge at the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, February 26, 2015. The head of the local union at Ford Motor Co.'s Oakville, Ont. plant says the company will cut 185 jobs in September with possibly more to come next January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young