Ghosn in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of "injustice"

Journalists stake out at the back entrance of a building which houses an office of Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer for Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He apparently jumped bail. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French and Lebanese passports, left Japan where he was under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Colombo)