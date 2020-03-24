Business fallout: Companies in China see delays in reopening

Jacques "Uncle Q" Carney sits alone inside of Top of the Line Barbershop on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Like other barbershops and salons around Chattanooga, Top of the Line will have to close its doors tomorrow to adhere with Mayor Berke's Executive Order 2020-04, which orders businesses that cannot properly implement social distancing practices to shut down until April 16 at the earliest in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and caronavirus. (Troy Stolt /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)