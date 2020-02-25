China struggles to revive manufacturing amid virus outbreak

In this photo taken Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, workers wearing masks move fabric rolls at a textile printing and dyeing plant in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. Factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other goods are struggling to reopen after a virus outbreak idled China's economy. But even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, companies and economists say it may be months before production is back to normal. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT