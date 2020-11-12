Correction: Virus Outbreak-Business Travel story

In a Nov. 11, 2020, story about the future of business travel, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of one of the subjects of the story. His name is Brandon Contreras, not Brian Contreras.
- Dee-Ann Durbin And David Koenig The Associated Press
