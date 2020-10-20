European nations mixed in their response to virus spikes

Wearing a face covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Kate the Duchess of Cambridge meets pharmacist Joyce Duah as she and her husband Prince William visit St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide 'Hold Still' community photography project, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday met a small number of staff from the hospital, including pharmacist and photographer Joyce Duah and the two pharmacy technician colleagues she photographed writing on their PPE as they put it on, in a photograph that was selected to be in the set of 100 images taken during the coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)