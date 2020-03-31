Durant, Young highlight players-only NBA 2K tourney on ESPN

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn‚Äôt have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)