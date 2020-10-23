Canadian companies that have filed for creditor protection since COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO - A list of some of the companies that have taken steps under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act or Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act since the beginning of the pandemic:
Oct. 23: Le Chateau Inc. (apparel retailer)
Sept. 14: Mountain Equipment Co-operative (outdoor recreation retailer MEC)
Sept. 8: Groupe Dynamite (Garage and Dynamite apparel retailer)
Sept. 8: Geox Canada Inc. (footwear retailer)
Sept. 4: Ernest Enterprises (Mtl) Ltd. (men’s suits and leisurewear retailer)
Aug. 20: SFP Canada Ltd. (Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Paper Destiny retail stores)
Aug. 17: TA Hotel Management Ltd. Partnership (food and accommodation owner of Vancouver's Trump International Hotel)
Aug. 5: Moores the Suit People Corp. (men’s business clothing and formalwear retailer)
July 31: Chico’s FAS Canada, Co. (Chico’s and White House Black Market women's clothing and accessories retailer)
July 31: Laura’s Shoppe Inc. (Laura and Melanie Lyne clothing retailer)
July 27: Stokes Inc. (Kitchenware and home decor retailer)
July 23: Ann Canada Inc. (Ann Taylor and LOFT women’s clothing brands)
July 22: Bo Bebe (baby products retailer)
July 21: Boutique Tristan & Iseut Inc. (clothing retailer)
July 14: Mendocino Clothing Company Ltd. (fashion apparel retailer)
July 8: DavidsTea Inc. (beverage retailer, wholesaler)
July 6: Lucky Brand Dungarees Canada (denim retailer)
June 30: Cirque Du Soliel Canada Inc. (entertainment)
June 29: GNC Holdings (health and wellness products retailer)
June 22: Modasuite Inc. (Frank and Oak clothing retailer)
June 19: Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corp. (forestry)
June 8: Coalision Inc. (activewear and lifestyle apparel brand Lolë)
June 3: Comark Holdings (clothing brands Ricki’s, Cleo and Bootlegger)
June 2: Sail Outdoors Inc. (outdoor sports retailer)
May 19: Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (clothing retailer Reitmans, Penningtons, RW & CO., Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity)
May 15: Entrec Corp. (transportation)
May 8: Flighthub Group Inc. (travel)
May 7: Aldo Group Inc. (footwear retail)
May 1: Cranbrook Glen Enterprises Ltd. (camera and accessories retailer Henry’s)
April 27: Foodora Inc. (online food-delivery service company)
April 22: Dominion Diamond Mines ULC (mining)
April 16: Marche Restaurants (Movenpick Cafe restaurant)
April 14: Delphi Energy Corp. (energy)
March 31: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (cannabis)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 23, 2020.