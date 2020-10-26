Dunkin' shares hit all-time high after holding buyout talks

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts empire is teaming with Post Consumer Brands to release two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte. The new cereals are expected to hit grocery shelves in late August 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)