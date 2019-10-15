GM CEO Barra joins talks; deal to end strike may be near

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table, an indication that a deal may be near to end a monthlong strike by members of the United Auto Workers union that has paralyzed its factories. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)