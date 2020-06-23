CMHC expects lower demand for housing as economy takes COVID-19 hit

Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on December 1, 2018. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. expects a drop in home prices in the country's biggest cities amid "severe declines" in home sales and construction. The federal housing agency says a combination of factors related to the pandemic, such as higher unemployment and lower income, will slow housing starts and push sales and home prices below pre-COVID levels. CMHC says the market likely won't see a return to pre-pandemic levels before the end of 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan