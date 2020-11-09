Unifor members vote to approve new three-year General Motors contract

Unifor National President Jerry Dias announces a new tentative agreement with GM on behalf of 1,700 members who work in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock in Toronto on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Toronto. Unifor says its members at General Motors of Canada have voted 85 per cent in favour to ratify a new three-year collective agreement that will mean the return of production to the automaker's Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio