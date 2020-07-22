Slack files anti-competitive complaint vs. Microsoft in EU

FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, traders Gregory Rowe, left, and Dudley Devine, right, talk into their mobile phones on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as they wait for the Slack Technologies IPO to begin trading. Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the EU against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behavior. Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles the Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to Slack, into Office 365, its package of email and other widely-used business software. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)