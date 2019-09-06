OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 13.1 per cent (12.8)
— Prince Edward Island 8.9 (8.4)
— Nova Scotia 7.9 (7.4)
— New Brunswick 8.6 (8.5)
— Quebec 4.7 (4.9)
— Ontario 5.6 (5.7)
— Manitoba 5.6 (5.8)
— Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.4)
— Alberta 7.2 (7.0)
— British Columbia 5.0 (4.4)
