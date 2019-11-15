Canada denies numerous researchers visas for AI conference for second year

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 photo, a team from Cameroon, on the right, compete with Luxembourg during the First Global Challenge, a robotics and artificial intelligence competition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Canada has for a second year denied visas to numerous researchers hoping to attend a major artificial intelligence conference, but has reversed some of those denials after pressured to review them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kamran Jebreili