Housing market 'moderately' vulnerable amid potential overvaluation of homes: CMHC

Investing in the busy real estate market of southern Vancouver Island and surrounding areas. New listings and sold signs can be seen around Victoria, B.C., on June 1, 2018. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says there was some evidence of overvaluation in Canada’s housing market this spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crown corporation says that in cities such as Victoria, Moncton and Halifax, there is a widening gap between the selling price of houses and the price economists would expect, based on population growth, disposable income, mortgage rates and employment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito