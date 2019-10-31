Early and pricey: Trump's World Series ad an expensive pitch

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., right, and a member of the military, left, stands as members of the military are recognized during Game 5 of a baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 AH

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's campaign delivered a brushback pitch during the final game of the World Series with an in-your-face national TV ad more than a year before the 2020 election.

The swaggering TV spot was complete with an image of Trump presiding over the weekend raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It underscores the Republican incumbent's financial advantage over the Democrats vying to replace him.

The ad offers Trump as a leader who hunts terrorists and get things done while Democrats waste time on impeachment.

It is highly unusual for a presidential incumbent to make a national ad buy so far out from the election and offers a stark contrast to Trump's possible Democratic foes, who have purchased ads only in the early voting states so far.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.