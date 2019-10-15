CREA reports home sales in September up 15.5 per cent from year ago

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September were up 15.5 per cent compared with a year ago as sales in the country's big cities were higher. The association says sales compared with a year ago were up in all of Canada's large urban markets, including B.C.'s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal. On a month-over-month basis, home sales were up 0.6 per cent in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward