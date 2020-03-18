Meet the companies quickly pivoting to serve Canada's COVID-19 needs

Spirit of York Head Distiller Mark Harrop (left) and founder Gerry Guitor pose with bottles of distillery-made hand sanitizer in Toronto on Wednesday March 18, 2020. With an outbreak of the novel coronavirus sweeping across Canada, Toronto-based Spirit of York Distillery Co. had an urge to do something to help, so they looked no further than the company's production facility. Instead of pumping out its usual vodkas and gins, the company decided to make something Canadians have been emptying from store shelves: hand sanitizer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn