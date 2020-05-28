Tesla's Musk earns $770M in stock options, company confirms

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Tesla confirmed Thursday, May 28, that CEO Musk will get the first tranche worth nearly $770 million of a stock-based compensation package triggered by the company meeting several financial metrics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)