Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection, terminates 3,480 jobs

A performer balances a lightbulb on his head during a preview of the Cirque Du Soleil production of "Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities" in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The Cirque du Soleil, whose aerobatic shows have been halted by COVID-19, has filed for creditor protection while it develops a plan to restart its business.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Rycroft