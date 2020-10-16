Manufacturing sales fall 2.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says

A worker uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.0 per cent to $52.4 billion in August, weighed down by a drop in the transportation sector.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck